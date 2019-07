Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, will host a campaign rally at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rodeo Park in Fort Madison.

The event, which is set to include State Rep Jeff Kurtz, D-Fort Madison, will take place in the enclosed shelter at the park, 2134 202nd Ave., north of Fort Madison. There is no admission fee, and tickets are not required. The campaign is requesting RSVPs at www.berniesanders.com.

Entrance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.