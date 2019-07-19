Registration deadline for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Burlington has been extended to Sunday.

The tournament will be Aug. 3 and 4 on the riverfront between Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington.

Gus Macker is a 3-on-3 half court basketball tournament played in communities all over the nation. Teams will be placed into divisions based upon their age and experience. Players of all ages and ability levels can register.

Players compete to win the Macker Trophy — a bronze bust of Macker Man. Teams that lose their first two games compete to win in the consolation bracket dubbed “The Toilet Bowl.”

Burlington is hosting the tournament for the second year.

To register a four person team, logon to Macker.com/burlington-ia. Team entry fee is $144.