QUINCY, Ill. — In celebration and support of the bounty and rich heritage of locally grown foods, Prairie Land Conservancy will present the sixth annual Extending the Prairie Table Fundraising Dinner Aug. 6.

The formal dinner will be at Thyme Square Baker and Cafe, 615 Hampshire St., Quincy, Illinois.

Sips and nibbles start at 5 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. and the silent auction ends at 7:30 p.m. Music will be by Zeke Cernea.

All funds raised during the silent auction will go towards stewardship at Stony Hills Nature Preserve in Niota, Illinois. In addition, through the Community Challenge Grant provided by the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, those funds, and any additional donations, will be tripled up to $21,000.

All other proceeds will go to PLC’s mission of preserving wildlife habitat, open space, natural areas and sustainable agriculture land in west-central Illinois.

Limited tickets will be sold. Tickets will be available until Aug. 16.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact David King at (309) 833-4747 or by email at david.king@prairiehillsrcd.org.