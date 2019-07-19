Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students from the Boone area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the summer semester.
The recipients include:
CaSaundra Allen, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Human Services, Boone
Scott Fank, $500 DMACC Foundation, Undecided, Boone
Bryanna Long, $500 DMACC Foundation, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone
Gabrielle Long, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone
Leah Ray, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Criminal Justice-(Law Enforcement Emphasis), Boone
Kaine Simmonds, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Liberal Arts, Boone
Charity Ransom, $500 DMACC Foundation, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone