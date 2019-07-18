After months of planning, the committee for Main Street Nevada is ready to make its presentation to the Main Street Iowa Advisory Council.

On Tuesday, July 30, Main Street Nevada committee members will travel to the Iowa Economic Development Authority building on Grand Avenue in Des Moines, where they will be the first of four communities to present their case to become one of two Main Street Iowa cities added this year. Other cities vying for the designation in 2019 are Decorah, Monticello and Coon Rapids.

Committee members in Nevada met last week, on July 10, to prepare.

Christa Skaggs, one of the Main Street Nevada committee members said, “Since February, this group has put in countless hours to get the application completed… We will continue to put the hours in to make this a great presentation.”

Said Lisa Oxley, another committee member, “You find people that have the passion and drive to make it work and magic happens. This group has found the magic.”

Now they need to use that magic to cast a spell on those who will decide Nevada’s fate. Announcements of which communities are chosen for Main Street Iowa will be made Aug. 14.

“We are ecstatic with all of the support we have received from the community, and look forward to being named a Main Street community,” Skaggs said.