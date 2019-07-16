Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann advised that on Friday July 12, 2019, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Cass County Sheriff's deputies, along with State Patrol and Nebraska Wildlife Safari Park Rangers, responded to an absconded 9-year-old male who had jumped a fence and was running through a bison enclosure at the park.

A deputy from the Cass County Sheriff's Office entered the enclosure and was able to secure the juvenile after a foot pursuit across the bison enclosure.

After removing the juvenile from the enclosure, he was returned to the care of his legal guardians. No injuries were sustained to either the juvenile or the Cass County Sheriff's Office Deputy.