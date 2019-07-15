A number of Southeast Community College student-athletes were recently named Academic All-Americans. In order to qualify, students must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average.

“I am both thrilled and proud that so many of our student-athletes qualified for post-season academic All-American honors, as well as our student-athlete body averaging a 3.00 GPA,” said Dan Johnson, athletic director. “This reflects that both our coaching staff and athletes place high regards for competitiveness on the court and in the classroom as well.”

In addition, four SCC teams earned academic honors, achieving a 3.0 or above: Women’s basketball (3.6) and volleyball (3.28) and men’s cross country/half marathon (3.07) and baseball (3.12).

“We had a great group of players who worked hard on and off the court,” said Lynn Schlake, head women’s basketball coach. “They are of high character and perform well in all areas of their lives, and represent our college in a high manner.”

Below is the list of SCC students who were named Academic All-Americans during the 2018-2019 academic year:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

Women’s Basketball:

Bridget Beisel, Wilcox, Third Team; Cassandra Bose, Oxford, Third Team; Morgan Frauendorfer, Humphrey, Third Team; Madison Hajek, Odell, Third Team; Taylor Klipp, Hanover, Kansas, Second Team; Sierra Leeper, Omaha, Third Team; Ragan Nickless, Imperial, First Team; Rafaela Rafajilovska, Macedonia, Second Team; Cassidy Weinandt, Battle Creek, Second Team; Emily Zvolanek, Wymore, Third Team.

Women’s Volleyball:

Theresa Frary, Auburn, Third Team; Madison Kerkman, Columbus, Third Team; Maggie Parde, Adams, Second Team; Addison Schramm, Omaha, Second Team.

Women’s Softball:

Briana Lonergan, Lincoln, First Team.

Women’s Cross Country, Half Marathon:

Abigael Wafula, Eldoret, Kenya, Third Team.

Men’s Basketball:

Jalen Barker, Bright, Australia, Third Team; Chaquan Clarke, Toronto, Canada, Third Team; Dylan Ryburn, Hamilton, New Zealand, First Team.

Men’s Baseball:

Kenny Allred, Papillion, Third Team; Cameron Blossom, Omaha, Third Team; Todd Cerny, Bennington, Second Team; Caiden Hill, Papillion, Third Team; Blaze Hogie, Isanti, Minnesota, Third Team; River McCallon, King City, Missouri, Third Team; Matthew Perez, Lincoln, Third Team; Rece Snyder, Lincoln, Third Team; Dylan Wagner, Omaha, Third Team.

Men’s Cross Country & Half Marathon:

Dan Kipchumba, Eldoret, Kenya, Second Team; Derrick Kipruto, Eldoret, Kenya, Third Team.

Men’s Golf:

Christopher Kalpakas, Limassol, Cyprus, Third Team.

Team All-American awards:

Baseball: 3.12 GPA

Women’s Volleyball: 3.28 GPA

Men’s Cross Country & Half Marathon: 3.07 GPA

Women’s Basketball: 3.60 GPA