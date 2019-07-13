Here are a couple of things you’ll want to pay attention to this week.

GRAND AVENUE SEWER WORK

Work to repair sanitary sewers between Ninth and 18th streets on Grand Avenue is scheduled to begin Sunday evening.

The project, which is estimated to last between three and four week with future phases planned, will close Grand Avenue to one lane in each direction.

Crews from Synergy Contracting will make the repairs, which include cutting, sawing, rehabilitation of manhole tops, and various spot repairs, officials with the city said in a news release.

Work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and again from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The goal of these repairs is to fix aging infrastructure and reduce sanitary sewer backups. This work requires equipment that will be stationed over the sanitary manholes.

INIS GROVE PARK PLAYGROUND

Crews from the Ames Homebuilders Association will be tearing down the playground near the Walnut Shelter at Inis Grove Park on Wednesday to prepare the area for the installation of a new, all-inclusive playground.

Work to dismantle the existing playground is scheduled to begin at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. It should be completely removed by the end of the day.

According to a news release from the city, parts of the playground will be used for replacement parts at playgrounds in other parks.

Construction on the new, all-inclusive playground is expected to begin later this summer.

Inis Grove Park is at Duff Avenue and 24th Street.