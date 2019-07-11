Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation July 10 extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for flooding and severe weather that began in March. This extension allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather for an additional 30 days to Aug. 9, 2019.

This proclamation extends the governor’s temporary suspension of regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites during the duration of this disaster, along with weight limits related to disaster repairs. The proclamation waives fees for issuance of replacement motor vehicle registrations cards, plates and driver licenses, additional fees for car and travel trailer lots, and waives some types of recycler licenses.

This proclamation also suspends length-of-stay and fee requirements at Waubonsie State Park located in Fremont County. For more information, visit the DNR Disaster Assistance website or the Waubonsie State Park website.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.

For more information on Iowa flooding, visit floods2019.iowa.gov or contact 2-1-1.

Also today Gov. Kim Reynolds received word that Muscatine County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted March 23, 2019, for severe storms and flooding.

Residents in Muscatine County who were impacted by the recent flooding are now eligible to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program, which provides aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses.

The federal Individual Assistance program can provide homeowners, renters, and businesses grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs. Muscatine County joins nine other counties where federal Individual Assistance is available: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can apply for federal Individual Assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Program is no longer available to residents of Muscatine County because they are included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration for the federal Individual Assistance Program. The Iowa Disaster Case Management Program is still available to impacted residents of Muscatine County through the local community action association, which can be found at www.iowacommunityaction.org.