Sandy Ehrig was sworn in Monday to fill the Ward 3 Nevada City Council seat left open when Jim Walker resigned.

The 26-year resident of Nevada was one of four people who submitted an application to fill the seat and scored the highest with the committee that reviewed applicants and made recommendations to the council. Walker stepped down to spend more time in his position as superintendent with the Colo-NESCO school district.

Ehrig works as an economic development administrator for the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and has served as a Nevada Library trustee for nearly 18 years. She was chair of that board for eight of those years, helping oversee the library’s renovation project. Her experience in decision-making and community involvement includes serving as chair for the Iowa Rural Development Council and co-chair with the lieutenant governor on the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. She is also vice chair for the Iowa Small Business Development Center advisory board.

When asked why she was interested in serving on the City Council, Ehrig said she was excited to join a “visionary leadership team.” She noted she admires the proactive efforts she sees going on in Nevada.

“The city’s support of Main Street Iowa application, housing development, cleanup/fixup of properties, recreation facility improvements and support of NEDC and its contract with the Ames Chamber and Economic Development are all in my area of expertise and interest.”

When asked, on her application, what she sees as the most important issues for Nevada at this time, she said the projects related to downtown development and providing the organizational structure to address and maintain this momentum.

Her goals, she said, “would be to help the community grow its tax base with both residential and commercial expansion. I am very interested in promoting Nevada as a great community to live, visit and work and to be sure that we can support that claim with our investment and vision.”

Others who applied with interest in the position were Austin Good, Matt Hovar and John Swanson.

Mayor Brett Barker said all of the candidates were qualified, but Ehrig’s connections to rural development and economic development “will be a real asset to the council.”

The committee that reviewed the applicants included Barker and council members Luke Spence and Jason Sampson.