DES MOINES — The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Woodward Public Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”

Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Woodward Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities. The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2022.

“The director and board of trustees of the Woodward Public Library and the city of Woodward are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott.

Of Iowa’s 543 public libraries, 377 – including the Woodward Public Library – are accredited. Iowa’s accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services. More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities. Iowans use their libraries to find jobs, do homework, locate a good book to read, research medical conditions, access government information, and more.

Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, State Librarian Michael Scott, and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chairperson Sarah Latcham.

For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program, and to view the Public Library Standards, go to www.statelibraryofiowa.org/ld/a-b/accr-and-standards.