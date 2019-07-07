Burlington hitters pounded out 10 hits, the pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts with just three walks, and the Bees beat the Peoria Chiefs 9-2 on Saturday night at Community Field in Burlington.

The win ends Burlington’s four game losing streak.

Hector Yan was outstanding picking up the win to go to 3-2 on the year. The Dominican native went fiver and a third innings, gave up five hits, while allowing two runs. He gave up one walk and struck out 9.

Francisco Del Valle drove in two on a 3-5 hitting night, which included a double to go with a two RBI single. Kevin Maitan, Nonie Williams, Spencer Griffin, and Alvaro Rubalcaba had two hits each. Harrison Wenson and Connor Fitzsimons had two runs batted in.

The Bees opened the scoring in the first inning when Williams hit a two-out single through the hole at short. Griffin followed with a single to right. Williams went to third. A passed ball charged to Peoria catcher Ivan Herrera scored Williams.

In the home third, Maitan led off with a double to left. One out later Williams reached on a fielding error by Chiefs third baseman Edwin Figuera. Maitan went to third. Griffin singled scoring Maitan. Williams went to third. After Griffin was erased on a picked off/caught stealing, Wenson drove in Williams, who scored three times on the night, with a single to right. Del Valle doubled down to right sending Wenson to third. Fitzsimons followed with a double to left, scoring Wenson and Del Valle. This put the Bees up 5-0.

After giving up two runs in the top of the sixth, Burlington answered with four more in the bottom half of the inning. Tim Millard walked. Rubalcaba singled to center, sending Millard to second. A Maitan single loaded the bases. Williams collected an RBI with a fielder’s choice ground ball to short. With first and second, Peoria pitcher Sebastian Tabata and Herrera got crossed up on the pitch causing a passed ball against the Chiefs catcher. That made it second and third. Griffin walked to load them again. Wenson walked to record an RBI. After a change on the mound Del Valle drove in two more with a single to right-center. Bees up 9-2 and that is how it would end.

Eduardo Del Rosario was credited with a hold for Burlington. Austin Krzeminski closed the final two innings.