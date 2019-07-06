IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has announced the names of more than 600 students who were named to the President’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semesters.

The UI established the President’s List in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0 (4.0 is a “A” grade) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of credit per semester during that period.

Local students named to the President’s List include:Anna Clowser of Waukee Emma Jefferson of WaukeeAlan Kenworthy of Dallas CenterStephanie Krogh of Waukee Jacob Mueller of GrimesBrianna Mueller of AdelSheyna Nathwani of GrimesEllayna Powell of WaukeeJulia Reichart of WaukeeAravinthasamy Sivamurugan of WaukeeBenjamin Tinker of GrimesEmma Tyrrell of Waukee