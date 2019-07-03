• The University of Iowa has announced that Amaris Hornbuckle, Allison West and Abbie Eastman, all of nevada, were named to the president’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum GPA of 4.0 in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of credit per semester during that period.

• Holland Hauenstein, Caroline Goecke and Brandon DeGroot, all of Nevada, graduated from the University of Iowa at the spring 2019 commencement exercises.

• Ashley Thomsen of Nevada has been named to the president honor roll at Northwest Missouri State University at the end of the 2019 spring semester. To be included on the president’s honor roll, students have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.

• Wartburg College awarded a Bachelor of Music Education in music education to Samantha Riese of Zearing at its commencement ceremony Sunday, May 26. She is the daughter of Douglas and Lisa Riese.

• The following area students are among those named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa. To be included on the list, a student must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester.

Nevada: Dana Ackerman, Kati Cassabaum, Luke Ferguson, Megan Gilchrist, Andrew Grandgenett, Lindsey Haley, Lydia Richards, Bennett Thompson, Elizabeth Wessels

Zearing: Trisha Knott

• The following Nevada students graduated from the University of Northern Iowa at the close of the 2019 spring semester: Katie Heiden, Bachelor of Arts, social work; Alex Merfeld, Master of Accounting, accounting; Lydia Richards, Bachelor of Music, music performance (graduated with honors).

• The following area Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.

Colo: Megan Messina, senior, music

Nevada: Joshua Brown, junior, history; Elli Cassabaum, senior, management; Beau Coberley, junior, journalism and mass communication; Samuel Elliott-Rude, senior, performing arts; Isaac Fisher, senior, veterinary medicine; Matthew Fortmann, senior, civil engineering; Hannah Geist, junior, hospitality management; Taylor Grammer, junior, pre-nursing (AGLS); Bella Guyll, junior, mechanical engineering; Jessie Heintz, senior, graphic design; Baileigh Kerns, senior, criminal justice studies; Zoe Lenz, junior, microbiology; Courtnee Milam, sophomore, entrepreneurship; Katie Primrose, senior, athletic training; Sydney See, senior, animal science; Logan Stufflebeam, sophomore, elementary education; Erik Tanner, senior, management; Colton Tibodeau, senior, marketing; Abigail Van Dam, junior, apparel, merchandising and design

Zearing: Parker Eley, junior, athletic training; Hannah Reischauer, junior, linguistics; Nicholas Tremain, senior, entrepreneurship

• Molly Barten of McCallsburg and Holly Coogler of Nevada earned dean’s list recognition for the spring semester at Buena Vista University. Students named to the BVU dean’s list must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 for the spring semester.

• Morgan Dunahoo of Zearing was named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2019 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 GPA or above.

• The following Nevada students graduated from Morningside College with Master of Arts in Teaching degrees in August of 2018: Bethann Christensen, Charlyn Mason and Megan McCormick.

• David Runneals of Nevada graduated from Northwest Missouri State University at the conclusion of the 2019 spring trimester with a B.S. in GIS:emergency management response emphasis.

• Ashley Thomsen of Nevada graduated from Northwest Missouri State University at the conclusion of the 2019 spring trimester with a B.S. in business management and marketing. Thomsen graduated summa cum laude with a cumulative GPA of 3.95 to 4.0. She was also named to the president’s list; students named to the president’s honor roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

• Upper Iowa University has announced that Hunter Schomaker, an accounting major from Nevada, has made the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

• Central College student Edison Weig of Nevada earned a spot on the dean’s list for spring 2019. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA.

• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the spring semester president’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from Nevada include: Aaron Archambault, liberal arts; Caitlin Barker, liberal arts; Rebeka Bell, liberal arts; Preston Cattanach, liberal arts; Savannah Fitz, financial administration; Chelsea Iott, accounting specialist; Jessica McGaffin, liberal arts and Nicole Ross, business administration.