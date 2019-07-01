On a blazing hot afternoon in the Community Field parking lot, the shade of a tent and a steady breeze were the saving graces for the Burlington Rotary Club's second annual Taste of Burlington.

What the crowd and selection of vendors lacked in size, they made up for in enthusiasm.

"I think they need to continue to do it," said Larry Derry of Burlington, who attended with his wife, Joni, who were polishing off food from their first stop and heading out of the tent for more. "It can't go nowhere but continue to go up."

"It's a great event," said Tom Chicken of Burlington, who attended with his wife, Danielle. "We're glad they do it."

Matthew Rinker, one of the event's organizers, said some of the vendors that had been lined up to attend Sunday backed out — some due to heat, others due to staffing issues.

Yet Rinker, a member of the Burlington City Council and local Shelter Insurance representative who spent much of the event soaking wet from time spent in the dunk tank, remained upbeat.

"Any time you have a new event in the community, it takes a while for the word to get out," Rinker said. "Last year was decent. This year, our goal is to improve."

For the vendors that did attend, the event was an opportunity to sell some food, but also to tell their story and perhaps find some new customers.

Jim Jennison, CEO of the Drake Restaurant, gave up part of his Sunday to man a booth where he served brisket, smoked chicken and chicken salad sliders.

"This is good PR for me," Jennison said. "If nothing else, they're going to smell our food. They're probably doing to taste our food."

And whether it was 10 people or 10,000, Jennison said, Taste of Burlington is a good event for Burlington, and a good chance to give back by participating in a project that supports the Burlington Rotary Club's mission of boosting literacy.

"We purchase a lot of books," Rinker said, adding the club also supports reading initiatives in local schools, and sends volunteers into classrooms to read to children.

Like in its first year, heat remained a challenge for the Taste of Burlington. After getting the chance to review feedback from customers and vendors, he said the club may consider moving the event to a date in the fall, Rinker said.

The hope among Rotary Club members is that as the event moves forward, more vendors will come, bringing in bigger crowds.

"We'd like to see this become a staple in the Burlington community," he said.

So would many who did brave the heat, like Cassie Curtis of West Burlington.

"I wish there was more," she said while watching her 7-year-old son, Quinten, go down a water slide. "All the food was great that we've had."

The event also was a learning experience.

"I thought Diggers Rest was just a coffee shop," Curtis said. "I didn't realize they even had food."

On a day when most of the vendors were serving up barbecue, Diggers owner Pooky Keomanivong's and her three children were busy frying up egg rolls and crab rangoons, and making fruit smoothies.

"We have to, of course, sample everything," said Peg Carter of Burlington, as she was handed a bag with a fresh-from-the-fryer egg roll.

Next to the Diggers tent, Stacey Gerling served cookies and promoted her catering company, Cobblestone Alley Catering Co.

"We've been very busy," Gerling said. "It's warm, but it's a good day."

Tere Gibbs of Burlington brought her family to the event in spite of the heat.

"We just wanted to give it a try," she said, fresh from trying the brisket and smoked chicken at the Drake tent, as she waited on an order of chicken wings at the Smokey Blues BBQ truck.

Smokey Blues owner Derrick Middleton was attending his second Taste of Burlington, and said it was worth it to be there even with a light crowd and high temperature. Traffic was steady, he said, and being there provided an opportunity for people who don't know about his food truck to try his food and learn more about his business.

Parked during the week at the Shell station at Division and Roosevelt, getting the truck out to events like Taste of Burlington provides more exposure.

Dave Beck, who along with his wife, Christa, owns Pig Out, a Mediapolis restaurant and food truck, said the same.

A prior commitment kept Pig Out from attending last year's Taste of Burlington. This year, they saved the date.

"It's a good avenue," Beck said, "to get to people who normally would not stop at a food truck."