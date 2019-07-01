Five Guys’ opening day in Ames is just two weeks away, according to company officials.

The projected opening day for the restaurant chain is July 15, Five Guys officials confirmed in an email to the Ames Tribune on Monday morning. The restaurant is located at 535 Duff Ave., Suite 101, near Texas Roadhouse and across the street from Walmart.

The Ames Tribune first confirmed the burger restaurant’s plans to open in Ames in March. At the time, company spokeswoman Lauren Lewis said the restaurant was projected to open in August and would employ about 25 people.

It will be the fifth Iowa location for the company known for its burgers, fries and shakes. Other locations are in West Des Moines, Ankeny, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

Five Guys was first established in 1986, when it started selling burgers around Washington, D.C. They now have over 1,600 locations around the world.