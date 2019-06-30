The Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness (EAPA) Program at Aging Resources was notified that they were chosen as a recipient of a 2019 Aging Innovations and Achievement Award presented by the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a). This will be our third national award in 5 years! The Award Ceremony will be held at the 2019 n4a Annual Conference on July 27-31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The EAPA staff submitted an application detailing the process they use in identifying at-risk older adults and providing them with support, education and alternatives in mitigating their abusive situations. When a concerned person or vulnerable adult calls our office, we offer services ranging from family meetings, filing “no contact orders” and/or advocating for the older adult in various settings. We have found that these preventive interventions often either reduce or eliminate the need for additional action.

Other effective networking tools that could easily be replicated by other Area Agencies on Aging were presented. Partnering with fire departments, emergency response teams, law enforcement agencies and the Department of Human Services has expanded our reach into the community. We have found that these agencies are happy to have Aging Resources as their partner.