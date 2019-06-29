CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.

Local graduates include:

Adel

Kole Merical - Bachelor of Arts Mathematics

Sydney Schulz -Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management

Earlham

William Poffenberger -Bachelor of Science Construction Management

Granger

Kolton Christle - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management

Maddison Maddock - Master of Arts Art Education

Waukee

Emily Crabtree - Master of Arts Couns: Clinical Mental Hlth

Matthew Hotek - Master of Social Work SW:Adv Trauma Informed Prac

Kaitlyn Soughan - Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders

Jennifer Struck - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

Woodward

Cole Calonkey - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang