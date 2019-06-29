STORM LAKE — The following local students earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring semester at Buena Vista University:Noah Bardwell, of De Soto
Nikolas Brimeyer, of Waukee
Ryan Exline, of Grimes
Mikayla Foster, of Grimes
Matthew Huisenga, of Grimes
Mason Muhlstein, of Grimes
Hannah Wuebker, of Grimes, IA
Students named to the BVU Dean’s List must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the spring semester, based on a 4.0 grade point system, and must have taken at least 12 hours of coursework.