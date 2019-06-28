ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

8:45 a.m.: Des Moines County Courthouse. Charles Lee Weddington, 26, 1126 Franklin St.: failure to appear.

4:25 p.m.: 214 N. Fourth St. Demetrius Ernest Alexander, 20, 501 S. Second St.: violation of probation.

FORT MADISON

Wednesday

7:48 p.m.: 4500 block of Avenue O. Kimberly Jo Huss, 43, 2130 303rd Ave.: driving while suspended.

9:31 p.m.: 2803 Avenue K. Adrian Raul Garcia, 41, same address: serious domestic assault.

11:01 p.m.: 3034 Avenue J. Dustin Allan Beckman, 20, same address: warrant for failure to appear.

LOUISA COUNTY

Wednesday

4:35 p.m.: Wapello. Shawn Tipps, 27, Columbus Junction: second-degree harassment and driving while suspended.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

June 20

No time given.: No location given. Christopher O. Brownlee, 33, Warsaw, Illinois: warrants for failure to appear and tampering with a motor vehicle.

June 21

No time given.: No location given. Gary L. Noble, 57, Hamilton, Illinois: driving while suspended.

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Lovina M. Hall, 35, Burlington: driving while suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Sunday

No time given.: No location given. Stephen R. Miller, 25, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

7:27 a.m.: 200 block of South 10th Street. Theft.

8:15 a.m.: 500 block of South Marshall Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

8:45 a.m.: Dana’s Total Image, 914 Maple St. Vandalism.

9:18 a.m.: F&M Bank ATM, 2712 Mount Pleasant St. Vandalism.

9:26 a.m.: 1200 block of Washington St. Disorderly conduct.

3:26 p.m.: 1000 block of South 12th Street. Burglary of residence.

4:40 p.m.: 2600 block of Division Street. Vandalism.

5:06 p.m.: FunCity, 3001 Winegard Drive. Disorderly conduct.

5:33 p.m.: Reif Oil, 801 N. Third St. Burglary of motor vehicle.

6:08 p.m.: Jimmy John’s, 3310 Agency St. Disorderly conduct.

Thursday

12:50 a.m.: South 15th Street and Harrison Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

1:36 a.m.: Madison Avenue and Wightman Street. Vandalism.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Wednesday

4:50 p.m.: 100 block of North McCoy Street. Assault.

7:12 p.m.: 700 block of North White Street. Burglary.

NEW LONDON

Wednesday

3:55 p.m.: 700 block of East Adams Street. Vandalism.