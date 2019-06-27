During the month of May 2019, twenty-three persons were killed in traffic crashes

on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.





These 23 fatalities occurred in 19 crashes.



Seven of the 21 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.



There were two fatalities on the interstate, eighteen on other highways, and three on local roads.



Eighteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.



Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.



Six of the fatal crashes were head-on collisions.