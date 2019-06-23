The Nebraska City Public School board will host a farewell reception for Dr. Jeffrey Edwards at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Pioneer Academy, 1406 Central Ave.
Edwards will become superintendent of Grand Island Northwest on July 1.
Rex Pfeil will be the interim superintendent for the Nebraska City Public Schools 2019-2020 school year.
NCPS send off for Edwards set June 27
