MOLINE, Ill. — The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and west-central Illinois will distribute cleaning supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pontoosuc Village Hall in Pontoosuc, Illinois.

Anyone directly impacted by flooding from Pontossuc, Dallas City, Illinois, and the surrounding area are eligible.

Cleaning kits being distributed include items such as bleach, mops, shovels, and various cleaning supplies.

Caseworkers and mental health professionals also will be on hand to discuss the needs of those impacted by flooding disaster.