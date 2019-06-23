Peru State College recently signed transfer agreements with both Highland Community College in northeast Kansas and Iowa Western Community College in southwest Iowa to facilitate the transfer of community college graduates to Peru State.

“With this agreement, graduates with associate degrees will not have to take additional general studies courses at Peru State College,” said Dr. Tim Borchers, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Peru State College.

“The agreement further strengthens the strong relationship between the two colleges to serve students who wish to transfer.”

“IWCC is very excited about the additional opportunities the agreement with Peru State provides our students. Peru State works diligently to provide a very strong transfer program for our students and maintains their website to keep all current course equivalencies posted,” said Dr. Marjorie Welch, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Iowa Western Community College.

“The partnership between Iowa Western Community College and Peru State will be very beneficial to students pursuing their college degree.”

“Highland Community College is so appreciative of Peru State College’s efforts to ease the transfer student transition,” said Dr. Erin Shaw, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Highland Community College.

“We are happy to update our articulation agreement and continue partnering with Peru State to best serve the students in our region.”

Scholarships are available for transfer students seeking to attend Peru State College. Inquire today at www.peru.edu or call the Office of Admission at (402) 872-2221 to learn more.

