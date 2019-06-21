The Tri-Motor plane will be at the airport through Sunday.

Aviation history flew over Burlington Thursday as a 1928 Liberty Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B roared through the skies.

“It’s safe to fly. The bugs are out. It’s been flying for 90 years,” said pilot Colin Soucy. “It flies like a dump truck, it’s heavy and slow.”

A group climbed aboard the historic aircraft into the cabin of 10 perfectly appointed green-leather seats and buckled up for the noisy yet comfortable ride around Burlington.

“It has big comfortable seats and big picture windows to look out of,” said Soucy.

Soucy started one engine and then revved up the other two motors of the beautifully restored plane and rumbled down the runway.

It was smooth flying for abut 20 minutes around downtown Burlington and over the high waters of the Mississippi River.

In 2014, the aircraft was acquired by Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. The plane went through an extensive maintenance program to ensure it was tour-ready. Then Liberty began a lease agreement with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) to showcase the historic aircraft around the country, including the scheduled stop in Burlington.

The local chapter of the EAA was asked if it wanted to host the aircraft and the group agreed and worked out a date.

“It’s good for aviation education, our airport and the town,” said Lynne Beaver with EAA Chapter 700 of Burlington.

Henry Ford mobilized millions of Americans and created a new market with his Model T automobile from 1909 to 1926. After World War I, he recognized the potential for mass air transportation.

The plane is the aeronautic companion to Ford’s Model T, also known as the “Tin Lizzie." Ford’s Tri-Motor aircraft, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” was designed to build another new market.

The three engines were used to overcome concerns of engine reliability. The plane also added features for passenger comfort, such as an enclosed cabin that accommodated 10 passengers.

The passengers agreed the flight was comfortable and fun.

“I think my ears popped,” said Ayden Ehlvelat, 9, of Burlington when the plane landed after the ride.

The plane will offer flights through Sunday at the north ramp of Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, 2515 Summer St. in Burlington.

Future flights near here will be July 4 to 7 in Decatur, Illinois, and July 11 to 14 in Aurora, Illinois.

History of the aircraft

• Its first flight was Dec. 1, 1928.

• In 1929, the plane was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport and had its inaugural westbound transcontinental commercial air service on July 7, 1929.

• In 1931, ownership was transferred to Transcontinental and Western Air (TWA).

• In 1935, it was sold and entered the fleet at Grand Canyon Airlines and then serviced Boulder Dam Tours' sightseeing air tour.

• In 1937, the plane was registered with Transportes Aereos del Continente Americano in Honduras and flew in Nicaragua until 1946.

• The plane then was purchased by an unknown operator in Compeche, Mexico.

• In 1951, there was a major overhaul including removal of the aircraft’s corrugated skin, which was replaced with flat sheet metal.

• In 1953, the Tri-Motor was sold to a private owner and was damaged in an accident in 1954, when it was put in storage.

• In 1955, Eugene Frank of Caldwell, Idaho, acquired the aircraft but it remained in storage until July 1964.

• In 1964, it was purchased by Nevada’s William F. Harrah of Harrah’s Hotel and Casinos. Harrah began an extensive seven-year restoration, bringing the aircraft back to airworthy status and restoring the corrugated skin.

• In 1972, the aircraft had its post-restoration flight and flew in Reno, Nevada, several times before being moved to static display as part of Harrah’s impressive automobile collection.

• In 1986, the plane was auctioned off.

• In 1990, the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, acquired the aircraft. It remained in storage there until 1996 when another restoration of the aircraft returned it to flying condition once again.

• In 2014, the aircraft was acquired by Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum and volunteers ferried the aircraft across the country to its new home.