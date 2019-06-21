KEOKUK — Two Great River Players summer youth theater programs will open shows next weekend at Keokuk’s historic Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St.

Thirty-nine middle school-age youth from fourth grade to students who have completed seventh grade are participating in the Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 28, and 2 p.m. June 29.

The younger group, Petite Players, who are in first through fourth grades, will be performing “The Journey of Noble Gnarble.” Show times are 7 p.m. June 29, and 2 p.m. June 30.

Admission for both shows is by freewill donation.

Coming up in July, GRP’s Summer Youth Program, which consists of a cast of high school-age students, will be presenting their production, “Cyrano de Burger Shack” at the Grand Theatre. Performance dates are 7:30 p.m. July 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. July 21.