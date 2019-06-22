Saturday

Jun 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM


Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for  four Gretna High School students tragically killed in a car crash late Monday.  Abigail Barth, Alexandria Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer died in the crash.  A fifth victim, Roan Brandon, is being treated at a hospital.  Donations will go to the families to help cover funeral and memorial costs. 