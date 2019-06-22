Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for four Gretna High School students tragically killed in a car crash late Monday. Abigail Barth, Alexandria Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer died in the crash. A fifth victim, Roan Brandon, is being treated at a hospital. Donations will go to the families to help cover funeral and memorial costs.
GoFundMe campaigns set up for Gretna students
Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for four Gretna High School students tragically killed in a car crash late Monday. Abigail Barth, Alexandria Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer died in the crash. A fifth victim, Roan Brandon, is being treated at a hospital. Donations will go to the families to help cover funeral and memorial costs.