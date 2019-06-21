ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

FORT MADISON

Wednesday

1:55 a.m.: 600 block of Eighth Street. Toni Rae Inman, 25, 1828 Avenue L Apt. 3: driving while suspended.

6:12 a.m.: 14th Street and Avenue I. Franklin James McCollum, 23, 1504 Avenue F: criminal trespass.

9:01 a.m.: 1402 34th Street. Rebecca Sue Billing, 33, same address: warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

3:27 p.m.: 1820 Avenue H. Donald Wayne Hendrix, 62, 1421 Avenue D: fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

June 14

No time given.: No location given. Eric K. Thomas, 27, Carthage, Illinois: possession of methamphetamine.

No time given.: No location given. Keith A. Graham, 58, Warsaw, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Cory F. Elrod, 42, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Blake W. Smith, 36, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for violation of an order of protection.

No time given.: No location given. Dawn M. Harr, 49, Hamilton, Illinois: driving while suspended.

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Amie T. Schmitz, 44, Dallas City, Illinois: theft and criminal trespass.

Sunday

No time given.: No location given. Jerry L. Pittman, 51, Dallas City, Illinois: theft of mislaid property.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

FORT MADISON

Wednesday

7:53 a.m.: 1900 block of Avenue J. Theft.

Thursday

6:01 a.m.: 14th Street and Avenue I. Burglary.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Tuesday

12:26 p.m.: East Green and South Locust streets. Injury accident.

6:48 p.m.: 300 block of West Clay Street. Theft.

Wednesday

1:58 a.m.: 1100 block of West Washington Street. Assault.

5:04 p.m.: 1900 block of 170th Street. Burglary.

WINFIELD

Tuesday

7:33 a.m.: 400 block of North Locust Street. Vandalism.