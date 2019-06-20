Weekend of music opens at Westland Mall with free bands and no mayflies

WEST BURLINGTON — There is no bad news to share here.

Good news: A Burlington Steamboat Days atmosphere will prevail at Westland Mall this weekend when the three-day Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Summer Concert brings more than a dozen country and rock acts for the summer solstice weekend.

Don't call it The Concert Formerly Known as Steamboat Days — this event has no connection to Burlington's dry-docked music festival.

Call it the Concert with No Name if you wish — organizers Michael O'Neil and David Kroll spent the winter preparing to make this show happen on the waterfront, but the Flood of 2019 washed them to higher ground in West Burlington.

"It's too late to name it now," Kroll told The Hawk Eye. "We're calling it the BRE Summer Concert. This is just a one-time thing; Steamboat Days is happening next year, so we didn't want to —"

"— spend all the money on marketing and branding," O'Neil concluded.

Both men are low on sleep but high on enthusiasm this week.

"It's going good," Kroll said during the four-day setup. "We've had some challenges for sure, with the flooding and with the news of Granger Smith's son unexpectedly passing away."

Smith is their headliner; his son, River, 3, died in a drowning accident at home on June 6.

"We did get confirmation that he's coming and we're excited about it. It hasn't been easy but we weren't going to let a flood stop us," Kroll said.

"We're doing everything in our power to make this happen after being down and out with the flood," O'Neil added. "We're excited about it; we just hope the public's as excited as we are."

The event takes place entirely in the Westland Mall parking lot; there is no in-building access — Port-A-Potties will line the fencing in a familiar way.

Food trucks by D&G Concessions and Pig Out will give concertgoers the energy to dance and mingle and wash it all down with beer and wine by Golden Eagle and IBEV.

'Boatin' fans will feel right at home: it's in a parking lot and you can bring your own lawn chairs.

"Yes, bring your own chairs, there's going to be plenty of room," Kroll said.

If you're used to floating on the big river during 'Boatin' shows of yore, just trailer your rig out on the far south side of the lot and listen to the music that way.

A highlight for Iowa fans is Saturday's main stage opener Tucker Beathard, brother of C.J., former quarterback for the Hawkeyes and now playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

"Tucker is more on the rock side," Kroll said. "He also opened up for Blake Shelton at Kinnick Stadium in 2016."

He emphasized today's free admission for everyone.

"Thursday is the kickoff for all of this. We have The Leftovers, then Caught in the Crypt and Head First," he said. "It's kind of, 'Come out and check out this new venue we're building out here in the mall parking lot, enjoy some beers and we'll get things kicked off for the big weekend."

"If you're skeptical about what this is going to look like, come out Thursday night and enjoy three local classic rock bands," O'Neil added.

Good news: the parking lot itself rocks.

"We're excited to have it out here because there's so much parking," Kroll said.

More good news: The weather outlook is for a cool evening Thursday, sunshine and partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. A possible T-storm late Saturday is possible, but that won't stop Iowa music fans.

"If it rains heavy, we'll let it pass but the show will go on," Kroll said. "Things might get delayed a bit if it turns bad, but the show will go on."

And some very exciting news: The BRE Summer Concert is a long way from the Mississippi River mayfly hatchery.