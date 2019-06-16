Earlier this past semester at Peru State, the College's Phi Epsilon Kappa (PEK) hosted a "24 Hours for Tesla" fundraiser.



The fundraiser was held for Tesla (Oldfield) Davis, a Nebraska City native, who was a Peru State 2014 graduate who was recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease). A multi-year participant in both softball and cross country at Peru State, Tesla was very active. Now living with her husband Derrick Davis, also a 2014 graduate who played baseball and football, in Florida, the two have a young daughter Harbor.



In order to help offset the medical bills the couple is facing, as well as, to help raise awareness for ALS, PEK hosted the 24-hour fundraiser. For the event, teams had at least one (1) person either walking on a treadmill in the Fitness Center or around the track in the AWAC for one (1) hour while completing a total of 24 hours. The walk will began at 1 p.m. on Friday and concluded at 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the basketball games which started at 2 p.m.