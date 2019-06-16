Fans traveling to downtown Omaha this weekend for the College World Series may experience long traffic delays and should allow extra travel time. Increased traffic volumes, along with a detour at the I-80/I-680 interchange, are causing congestion and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is encouraging fans to plan accordingly to avoid missing any baseball festivities.

The detour is scheduled to last for three weeks and is due to bridge repairs at the I-80/I-680 interchange. It will route eastbound I-80 thru traffic to Exit 445 onto the US-275/N-92 (“L” Street) Collector-Distributor (CD) Road. Traffic should keep left through the L Street interchange and follow signage and traffic control devices back onto I-80 eastbound.

The NDOT works closely with stakeholders, law enforcement and the City of Omaha to ensure a positive experience for fans traveling to and from TD Ameritrade Park. Construction along I-80 and I-680 began this spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall. Various improvements, including deck repairs and resurfacing and replacement of bridge approaches and grade beams, will be made to five bridges between the West Center Bridges on I-680 and the I-680 Interchange. These improvements are necessary to provide a safe and reliable transportation system.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes. Please visit www.511.nebraska.gov for the most up-to-date travel information. Omaha area travelers can stay up-to-date on construction projects by visiting the NDOT’s Moving the Metro website at

https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/moving-the-metro/.