Man implicated in March double-homicide in Douglas found dead by Lincoln Correctional Center officials.

Brindar Jangir (36), #6524, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC).

At approximately 2:30 a.m., staff members observed Jangir unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt. Staff immediately began CPR and called for emergency responders. Jangir was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Mr. Jangir was being held at LCC on a safekeeper agreement with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office since May 10, 2019. Questions regarding Mr. Jangir’s incarceration should be directed to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death. As is the case whenever an individual dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.