While we all use our bladders daily, not everyone realizes the importance of keeping them healthy. As we age, the renal system changes. The bladder toughens and becomes less stretchy, which may result in the inability to hold as much urine as before. The bladder wall and pelvic floor muscles may also weaken, making it harder to empty the bladder fully and causing incontinence.

These changes are common but can unfortunately disrupt our daily lives. Several bladder problems that may affect older adults include urinary tract infections (UTI), kidney infections and bladder cancer.

There are many factors that you can control to keep your bladder healthy. Avoid smoking, exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet and limit alcohol and caffeine intake.

Although each person’s bladder is a little different, there are some common signs and symptoms that may indicate a bladder problem. Some of these signs include:



· Waking up many times at night to urinate



· Pain or burning before, during or after urinating



· Cloudy, bloody or foul-smelling urine



· Passing only small amounts of urine after strong urges to urinate



If you have any of the signs of a bladder problem or UTI, talk to your healthcare provider. A physical exam, urine sample and additional tests may need to be performed to identify the bladder health issue.

This health tip is brought to you by Tabitha, Your Answer for Senior Care in 28 Nebraska counties. To learn more, visit us at Tabitha.org, or call 800.487.3484 | 402.873.7047.



Nonprofit Tabitha is Nebraska’s industry-leading and quality award-winning Senior Care expert. Serving friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers results-driven rehabilitation, at-home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services. Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care, learn more at Tabitha.org.