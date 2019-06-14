A Family Fun Day and Play Presentation to benefit flood relief is planned on Sunday, June 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rotten Apple, 301 E. 4th Corso.

Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, grilled food, silent auction, and a play performance of Vang - a play featuring four different immigrant farmer stories and their journey to get started in the United States. Vang is written by Iowa Poet Laureate, Mary Swander. Proceeds from food and silent auction to go to farmer flood relief.

This free event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs with support from Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce and Nebraska City Center for Children and Families.

RSVPs not required, but are appreciated. Email jordanf@cfra.org or call 402.580.1516 to RSVP.