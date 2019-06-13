Mobility between Omaha and Council Bluffs was improved Wednesday afternoon, June 12, when Interstate 29 between I-680 near Crescent and N. 25th Street in Council Bluffs and I-680 from I-29 to the Nebraska border reopened to traffic. All lanes of I-29 will be open, but traffic will not be allowed to continue north of I-680 on I-29. For I-680, both westbound lanes will be open and one eastbound lane will be available for traffic.

These areas have been closed since late May due to flooding in the area for a second time this spring. Part of the repairs from earlier flooding included adding stabilizing elements to the ditches on I-680 to minimize future flood damage. Those elements have proven their worth in that there is minimal damage from this second round of flooding to the roadway/shoulder and slope areas where the repairs were completed.

Other segments of I-29, as well as U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 remain closed. Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.