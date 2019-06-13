Camp Invention® has come to Cambridge East Elementary in the Ballard School District this summer.

This week, June 10-14, elementary age students had the opportunity to take part in Camp Invention, a nationally acclaimed summer program where STEM concepts come to life. As of last week, 34 campers had signed up to take part.

“It is a hands-on camp that is designed to let children build, test and revamp their own inventions,” said Ballard Camp Invention Director Tracy Weber. “Materials and guidance are provided, but campers get to figure out how to solve problems on their own or in teams.”

Weber had previous involvement with Camp Invention in Ankeny, and she was excited to bring the program to kids in the Ballard area. Ballard offered four modules connected to the “SUPERCHARGED Camp Invention program,” she said.

“There are so many things to be excited about in this year’s program. Campers get to redesign boat sails to create seaworthy vessels, complete a mission to turn contaminated land into a profitable farm and they get to figure out how to program their own remote-controlled robot, called an Orbot,” Weber said.

In addition to Weber, several other educators and volunteers made the program happen, including instructors Melissa Lee and Taylor Tuerler, camp parent Sara Wilson and leadership interns Kade Miller and Brooklyn Denger.

Tuition for Camp Invention was $230 per student.

The Ballard School District and Ballard Kiwanis sponsored this year’s program.