The new baseball field, home of the Nevada Cubs baseball team, opened on Monday evening — Nevada hosted Gilbert for the grand opening celebration night games. The new baseball field was a joint project between the school district and the city, with the school putting in $1.3 million and the city putting in $450,000 toward its construction. This moves the high school baseball team away from Billy Sunday Field on the west side of town to the SCORE complex on the east side of town. Photos Courtesy of Lynn Rhodes and Brett Barker