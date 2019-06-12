Finding a place to change a diaper can be a difficult task for many dads.

Pampers is hoping to change that. The diaper company says it will fund the installation of 5,000 changing tables in men's bathrooms across the U.S. by the end of 2021, according to CNN.

The Koala Kare-brand changing tables will go in high-traffic locations such as parks and libraries.

The first 500 locations have already been identified, Pampers said in a news release, and are spread across several cities, including Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit and Philadelphia.

“We know that dads want to be able to bond with their children by taking them out and about, and that means the inevitable diaper-duty no matter where they are," Andre Schulten, a vice president with Pampers owner Procter & Gamble, said in a written statement. "In many instances today, instead of it being an easy, straightforward task it’s a moment that causes angst because the facilities needed are not always available. We are proud to announce our commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for installation in public restrooms by 2021 to help address the inequality hands-on dads face when it comes to taking care of their babies.”