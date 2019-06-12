Two Nebraska high school seniors will represent the Cornhusker State at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards’ Jimmy Awards in New York later this month.

After a lengthy audition process, Omaha Performing Arts announced that high school seniors Piper Monson and Drew Sinnard were selected as representatives of the Nebraska High School Theater Academy as the top performers of 16 students who auditioned to earn top spots.

Drew and Piper received their awards during Omaha Performing Arts’ annual Nebraska High School Theater Academy awards ceremony celebrating achievements of Nebraska theatre students Friday, June 7, at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.



About the finalists



PIPER MONSON, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic High School

Piper began acting at age five in traveling productions of the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Childhood credits include Lofte Community Theatre (Singin’ in the Rain, Godspell, Spamalot, The Music Man and Oliver!); Flatwater Shakespeare Company youth productions (The Comedy of Errors); Opera Omaha (Carmen). Piper’s high school roles: Mary Poppins (Miss Andrew), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle). Nebraska All State Musical: Grease (Sandy). Dance: Peter Pan (Peter Pan). Omaha Performing Arts: Orpheum 90th Birthday Celebration, others. Awards: NHSTA Outstanding Actress (The Little Mermaid, My Fair Lady). Future Plans: Attend Nebraska Wesleyan to major in Musical Theatre.



DREW SINNARD, Senior, Kearney High School

Drew Sinnard is a recent graduate of Kearney High School and son of Bill and Jennifer Sinnard. Drew’s love for musical theater began when he was 11 years old with Crane River Theater’s Seussical the Musical (Jojo). Drew’s high school roles: Children of Eden (Ham/Abel), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Footloose (Willard), The Addams Family (Uncle Fester), Into the Woods (The Baker). Omaha Performing Arts: NHSTA workshops, master classes, live performances and awards showcase. High School Activities: Thespian Troupe 1811 (Treasurer), football, one act, orchestra, chorale, show choir, Tri M, National Honor Society. Future Plans: Attend University of Central Missouri to major in Musical Theatre Performance.