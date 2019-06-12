The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 11, and took the following actions:

Heard a presentation from John Dageford, southeast Nebraska manager for Windstream, about proposed plans to bring high-speed internet to rural residents of Otoe County.

The board took no action on the presentation during the meeting;

Declared a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck as surplus and authorized County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman to sell the vehicle; and

Passed a resolution authorizing a change to County Resolution 9-55 to allow limited wildlife trapping in Otoe County right of ways to control the beaver population.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse in Nebraska City.