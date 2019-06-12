The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to approve a proposed 2020 mountain lion season when it meets June 21 in Alma.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at Alma Country Club, 102 Dick Brown Memorial Drive. A public hearing on the mountain lion recommendation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The proposed season would provide a harvest opportunity for up to eight mountain lions in two sub-units within the Pine Ridge of northwestern Nebraska. The proposed season would allow the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This would initiate a reduction of the population density in the Pine Ridge to one similar to that of other western states that allow mountain lion hunting.

For more information on mountain lions in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlions.