Nebraska Football, in conjunction with the Lincoln Track Club, will host the seventh-annual Nebraska Football Road Race on July 14.

The event will include a one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. and a 5K run to follow with an estimated start time of 8:35 a.m. The race will start and finish on Stadium Drive just outside of the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Cost is $25 for the mile fun run and $30 for the 5K. All proceeds benefit pediatric brain cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Buffett Cancer Center. Registration is available online.

Nebraska football has been working diligently to raise awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer research since 2012. The Nebraska Football Road Race was initiated and inspired in part by the 69-yard touchdown run by brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman, who was mentored by Husker running back Rex Burkhead.

The event will feature interaction with members of the Husker football team, many of which will run with the children in the mile run. Players will be there to take pictures, sign autographs and greet finishers, congratulating them on their race and thanking them for their support of pediatric brain cancer research.

The first 1,000 registrants will also be invited to watch an exclusive pre-season Nebraska football scrimmage in Memorial Stadium in August. Each registrant will receive an email with more details about the scrimmage as the date approaches.

Participants can register online. Runners will receive a commemorative race day T-shirt and bracelet.