Peru State was named the most affordable online college in Nebraska for the second year in a row by OnlineColleges.net. The list ranked ten four-year colleges and universities in Nebraska.

Jason Hogue, director of marketing and communications at Peru State College, said, “Peru State is honored by the continued national recognition of its value and affordability. The College is proud to offer students quality education for a great price.”

OnlineColleges.net writes, “Our list of the most affordable online colleges in Nebraska is based on in-state yearly tuition, or annual tuition rates if a school does not differentiate between in-state and out-of-state students.”

“The online schools in Nebraska with the lowest tuition are ranked highest, providing prospective students with a true list of the most affordable online colleges in their state.”

