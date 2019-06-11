Prior to attending an informational meeting about the proposed Healthy Life Center on Monday evening, Paul Burja of Ames was not convinced.

“I thought maybe we were overbuilding or doing something that was more elaborate than it needed to be. I was worried about that,” he said to Tribune. “Now, as I see all of the amenities that are in this facility, I am pretty excited and willing to spend the money on it.”

The Healthy Life Center, which would be built on 10 acres of land owned by Iowa State University on Ontario Avenue near Scholl Road, is a proposed project bringing multi-generational programs and services under one roof, promoting healthy lifestyles.

The meeting, held at 6 p.m. at Edwards School, was the first of five informational meetings scheduled in June to provide an overview of the project and receive feedback from the community leading up to the Ames bond referendum vote scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The project’s cost is estimated at roughly $49 million, with contributions coming from six entities and $5.5 million in private donations. The six entities and their contributions to the project include Heartland Senior Services ($3.5 million), Mary Greeley Medical Center ($7 million), Story County government ($2 million) and the City of Ames ($2 million).

Iowa State University and Des Moines Area Community College are the other two entities also contributing to the center.

The remaining balance, approximately $29 million, would be financed through the bond referendum.

Nancy Carroll, executive director of Heartland Senior Services, hopes the series of meetings will help attendees understand the collaborative nature of the center and its benefits to the community.

“We really want people to understand the concept. How are all six of these entities coming together to have a unified, seamless approach to serving all ages, all ability levels and all socioeconomic statuses? The six collaboration partners have really put together a great concept that can do that,” she said. “It’s just kind of hard to wrap your mind around that concept initially.”

Carroll presented plans for the “one-of-a-kind” Healthy Life Center, along with Ames Parks and Recreation Director Keith Abraham. The complex is intended to “make healthy living accessible and achievable for all people” by providing physical activities, health and nutrition information and social networking.

According to the plans presented, the Healthy Life Center would include:Warm-water aquatics with a zero-depth entry children’s pool and play structure; a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool; a lazy river for water walking and play; and water slides.Warm-water wellness pool offering aqua-exercise classes, swim classes, prenatal classes and rehabilitation services.Physical activities including a gymnasium with three regulation-size courts, open gym time, walking and jogging track, cardio space, weight room and fitness classes.Large indoor and outdoor playgrounds for kids, a birthday party room, drop-in child watch, and an arts, crafts and music room.Post-surgery and rehabilitation services provided by Mary Greeley Medical Center.Access for older adults to fitness opportunities and Heartland Senior Services Adult Day Center.Community gathering space including an atrium open daily at no charge, social gathering spaces and an outdoor patio, a cafe serving healthy food and beverages and community meetings rooms with public internet.An outdoor community garden with classes on growing, canning, and preserving healthy food, as well and a composting demonstration area and pollinator gardens.A participation kitchen focused on offering healthy cooking classes for all ages and nutritional consultation.

Though some residents expressed concerns about including amenities like the participation kitchen and water slides, Carroll said those elements are vital in achieving the center’s goals.

“We’ve overdone, in America, the physical activities. Municipalities have included pools, tracks, cardio and gyms, but we’ve underdone the emphasis on nutrition. We all know that we have to eat well and be active, then this center also adds a social networking aspect. That is how you live a happy life,” she said.

Abraham also said the center is “much more” than a recreation center. He hopes to make that clear during the meetings by showing attendees “what we have to offer and what the project is all about, so they can go vote on Sept. 10 and make an informed decision.”

Burja hopes the Healthy Life Center, which would be slated to open by spring 2023 if the bond referendum passes, would encourage his family to stay active and become involved in new activities.

“My biggest hope is that it will afford my family the opportunity to do the walking, the swimming and even the cooking,” he said. “I think it would be fantastic for my whole family to get involved in a lot of the different things we could do that would make our lives healthier.”

The estimated cost to property owners per $100,000 of assessed valuation, including debt payback for construction and an anticipated annual operational subsidy of $404,561, would be $44 per year for residential property owners, and $70 per year for commercial business owners and industrial property owners.

Abraham said the biggest cost to the community is not a financial one, but would be the cost of not having an accessible, health-focused center available to those in need of those services.

“If you look at all of the things we are trying to accomplish with this building and you look at the statistics of obesity and inactivity, and all of the problems that come with that, what does it cost as a society? If we can do our part as a community and invest in a facility like this, we can have a healthier community. That’s what you have to look at. That’s the investment,” he said.

Informational meetings for the remainder of the month will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the Ames Public Library; at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Sawyer School; at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Meeker School; and at noon on Thursday, June 20, at Ames High School.