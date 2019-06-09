An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) assaulted a staff member on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the inmate entered an office and assaulted the staff member, hitting her in the head and face, as well as choking her. Other inmates in the area assisted the staff member by calling for assistance on the radio. The inmate was secured and the staff member was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She sustained bumps and bruises as well as a serious injury* (concussion).

This incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.