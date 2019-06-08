Boys & Girls Club of Story County has had to pull its Nevada program for this summer. But, the organization is making it possible for Nevada’s middle school-age children (which the agency serves in Nevada) to be transported to and from the program in Ames.

Erika Peterson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club, said not enough youth enrolled in Nevada’s summer program for it to be the type of quality experience the organization wants for kids.

“We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience… We absolutely had the desire to provide this programming option… We are trying our best to provide an opportunity for those who have enrolled or would like to enroll,” she said.

In coordination with the Food For Thought morning and lunch program, provided for kids on weekdays at the Nevada Middle School, Boys & Girls Club will provide a bus to transport middle school-age kids from Nevada to Ames for the afternoons.

“We will be picking up kids at the Nevada Middle School (front of the building) at 12:30 p.m. and taking them to the Ames Club,” Peterson said. Boys & Girls Club will also provide transportation home for the children, leaving Ames at 5:30 p.m. each weekday and dropping kids off at their homes or another pre-arranged location.

To take part in Boys & Girls Club in Ames, parents need to enroll their child as a member by filling out an application on the website: bgcstorycounty.org, and by having a parent or guardian attend an orientation meeting.

“The orientation meeting lasts about half an hour to an hour,” Peterson said, “and it’s important because we go over programming, we introduce the family to important information they need to know about their youth’s participation and we answer any questions.”

There is one orientation meeting left, which is tonight, June 13, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Boys & Girls Club in Ames, 210 South Fifth St. (just west of Aldi’s).

Boys & Girls Club will continue to accept kids for the summer programming, as long as space allows. If you want to check into this opportunity or if you have any other questions, please call the club at 515-233-1872.

One additional positive note — Peterson said the Boys & Girls Club will continue its Nevada programming, which was new this year, this coming fall. Get your middle school kids signed up for the next school year this summer. The Nevada program serves kids who are going into fifth grade up to kids who are in eighth grade.