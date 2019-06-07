The Disaster Relief Center and the Hamburg Inner Church Council Food Pantry are continuing their operations at the Marnie Simons Elementary School at Hamburg.

Needed items at the current time include paper towels, paper plates, trash bags, laundry soap and toilet paper. A special need for those who have relocated to campers would be camper approved toilet paper.

Kelley Randolph of the Hamburg Inner Church Council Food Pantry said a recent donation of disposable aluminum pans filled a great need. Randolph said any donation is appreciated, and added that any of those non-food essential items, those that might not immediately come to mind, will always be in high demand.