Reynolds says she'll be candid to Trump on trade, flood aid

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she expects to talk with President Donald Trump during his visit to Iowa on Tuesday and tell him the state will need more flood recovery help from the federal government.

Reynolds also told reporters Tuesday she'll tell the president his newly announced tariffs on Mexico aren't helpful but that she will thank him for making a 15% ethanol/gasoline mixture available year-round and for approving Iowa flood disaster aid quickly.

Although Reynolds has aligned herself closely with Trump, she says she'll be clear with him about her view that his planned tariffs against Mexico will hinder efforts to ratify a trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Trump is expected to visit an ethanol production plant in Council Bluffs and attend private Republican Party fundraiser in West Des Moines.

Former Iowa Chief Justice Arthur McGiverin dies

OTTUMWA — The man who served longer than any other as the chief justice of Iowa's Supreme Court has died.

Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa says 90-year-old Arthur McGiverin died Sunday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A funeral Mass is scheduled for June 21 at St. Mary of the Visitation in Ottumwa.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady said in a news release Tuesday that McGiverin "will long be remembered for his steady leadership and all he did to improve our system of justice. He served with the utmost integrity and civility."

McGiverin practiced law from 1956 until he was named a district court judge in 1965. He joined the high court in 1978 and was chief justice from 1987 until his retirement in 2000.

'16 Shots' documentary premieres at University of Chicago

CHICAGO — A year ago, filmmaker Richard Rowley was able to sell to the cable network Showtime a documentary about the 2014 fatal shooting of Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald by police officer Jason Van Dyke.

When the filming of "Blue Wall" was finished, there was no trial date set for Van Dyke, Lori Lightfoot was a local lawyer holding public meetings on police reform, and Rahm Emanuel was considered a lock to run for a third term as mayor. Rowley convinced Showtime to allow additional filming.

Renamed "16 Shots," Rowley's documentary now includes scenes from inside the courtroom, exultant community activists outside City Hall as Van Dyke's guilty verdict is read and a somber post-trial interview with the ex-cop's lawyer.

Rowley said the extra filming made "16 Shots" a much better movie. The collaboration with Chicago journalist Jamie Kalven was to have its premiere showing Tuesday at the University of Chicago. It will air on Showtime on June 14.