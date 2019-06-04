A webinar on "Anxiety, Depression and Coping Skills" will be offered at noon Friday, June 14.

American Agri-women are presenting this opportunity to learn more about ag-related stress. Brenda Mack, MSW, LICSW will share the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression connected to the stressors of living a farming and ranching life in the one-hour presentation.

The session will cover risk/protective factors and coping skills/strategies. Case scenario examples will be used throughout the conversation.

Participants are encourage to ask questions or share suggestions. Please join the session if you or someone you know is dealing with ag-related stress, worrying and/or sadness and you are looking for practical suggestions to reduce symptoms.

More details at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8451721981362128899