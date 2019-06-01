While I disagree with many of Steve Klein's opinions and even find some of his assertions offensive, I would adamantly defend his right to express them.

That being said, here are a few of my own opinions...

No two people who read identical (let alone different) American history textbooks would arrive at identical conclusions about our nation's past. Virtually all such textbooks contain errors, and some of the most recent ones are reportedly showing an increasingly leftward political slant.

Beware of those who speak of history as if they were the ultimate authority. Watch out for any tendency to conflate past norms and lifestyles with those of today. Historical figures cannot be fairly judged by today's legal or moral standards—especially given there's so much societal division these days as to what our standards are or should be.

The word “secular” is most commonly defined as “worldly rather than spiritual; nonreligious.” To suggest our nation was established as a strictly secular one is misleading at best. Our founding documents and much of our subsequently developed legal framework were influenced in large part by Judeo-Christian beliefs and philosophies.

However, the Founders clearly established that any specific religion should per se never be forced upon our citizens by our government. And, all religious practitioners are to be accepted if and only if their religious practices don't violate our established laws.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, Islam, Judaism and Christianity don't utilize the same scriptures and weren't founded by the same people. Further, there are a number of very significant incompatibilities—especially, between the first of those and the latter two.

It remains to be seen whether or not all three can/will ultimately be able to live together in peaceful harmony. After around 1,450 years of overlapping history, there are still plenty of reasons to have doubts.

Finally, there seems to be a a lot of confusion about which of our political parties is more dysfunctional. Obviously, both are to some extent. However, the predominantly leftist Democrat Party leadership (virtually all are disgruntled “rebels”), along with their activist supporters, are arguably far less tolerant of others' opinions, far more control-oriented, far more corrupt, far less altruistic, and far more anti-religion, than any other influential American political faction.

“Today's rebel is tomorrow's tyrant.” —Will Durant, noted historian and philosopher

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison